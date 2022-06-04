SI Junmoni Rabha faces arrest after 2 days of interrogation: Reports

Guwahati, Jun 4: Following interrogation for two consecutive days Assam police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, who had arrested her fiancé on charges of fraud, was arrested on Saturday, said reports.

Last month Rabha made headlines after she arrested her fiancé Rana Pogag on fraud charges. Later she was alleged to be involved in a corruption case.

Rabha, who was serving as a sub-inspector under Assam Police was transferred to Kaliabor police station from Nagaon district after allegations against her surfaced.

As per reports, Rabha was alleged to be involved in Pogag's crimes when he cheated people. Several FIRs were lodged against her alleging corruption at a police station in Majuli district. Earlier, senior police officials while speaking to the media stated that action will be taken against Rabha, if found guilty.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the Assam Police so far regarding the arrest of Rabha.