Shyamkanu, Siddarth must appear or face harsher legal action, warns Assam DGP

Guwahati, Sept 29: Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, on Monday, appealed to citizens to continue supporting the investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, assuring that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is working transparently under the directives of the Chief Minister and within Indian legal frameworks.

Addressing the press, Singh emphasised that the SIT report is still under preparation.

“The SIT report is important and the report is in progress. Whatever facts have been found will be presented in court. To present the SIT report to the public at this stage would be legally wrong,” he said.

While the full report cannot be disclosed yet, the DGP noted that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) may release interim updates.

“One thing is sure - on the direction of our honourable CM and as per the law of India, the investigation will be transparent and conducted under proper scientific methods,” he stated.

Singh also confirmed that the investigation has extended beyond India’s borders.

“One team is in Delhi and another will be going to Singapore. We have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between Singapore and India. The MLAT paperwork is being processed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. To investigate in another country, there are specific legal procedures that need to be followed,” he explained.

Appealing for continued public cooperation, he added, “For the past one week, all of you have shown faith in the Assam Police, working with us together. I request you to still keep your faith in us and work with us so that we can reach the final conclusion as soon as possible.”

The DGP cautioned against speculation or deviation from legal procedures, noting that such actions could weaken the case in court. “Let the SIT do its work and support them in every possible way. If legal process is not followed, the case may become weak in court.,” he said.

Singh urged anyone with credible information to share it directly with the SIT. “If anyone of you has any information or facts, please share them with the SIT by calling them,” he said.

Regarding accused event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta, Singh confirmed that notices had been issued to all suspects.

“They have to come or they will be brought. If they don’t respond, we will go to the next process of law, and that process will be much harsher. There is no question about it—they have to come. I want all of you to believe in the Assam Police and the Government. We will reach the final conclusion; this is my promise as the Chief of Police,” he asserted.

Concluding his briefing, the DGP reiterated the state’s commitment to justice, assuring that the SIT will leave no stone unturned, backed by public cooperation and international legal mechanisms.