Prafulla Mahanta’s son Shyamanta eyes Barhampur seat for political entry

Guwahati, June 12: Shyamanta Kashyap, the son of former Assam Chief Minister and AGP founding president Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, is poised to make his political debut from Barhampur constituency, a seat his father held for seven consecutive terms from 1985 to 2021.

According to sources close to Shyamanta, both the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal have expressed interest in fielding him as a candidate. Political buzz around his potential candidacy intensified after the 2024 Lok Sabha results, when several leaders visited his residence.

Among them were Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, indicating strong political courtship.

In recent months, Shyamanta has increased his involvement in social and political initiatives across Barhampur, signaling a growing interest in public service. Observers note that this engagement has picked up pace, particularly in parallel with Gaurav Gogoi’s rising influence in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee—another political heir who has stepped into an active leadership role.

Further stirring speculation, Shyamanta recently questioned the leadership of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) through a pointed social media post:

"How secure is the Asom Gana Parishad under the current leadership?”, reflecting his dissatisfaction with the party his father once led to power twice.

The AGP is currently facing criticism over internal stagnation, especially after nominating veteran Birendra Prasad Baishya to the Rajya Sabha while sidelining younger aspirants. Allegations of resistance to generational change have deepened discontent among grassroots workers.

Against this backdrop, Shyamanta’s possible entry into electoral politics has sparked significant debate. While it's unclear whether he will align with AGP or opt for an alternate regional front, his public statements and recent activities suggest that Barhampur is set to witness a high-profile and potentially transformative contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.