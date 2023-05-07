Short film by Lakhimpur director wins awards at national level

North Lakhimpur, May 7: A short film by a director from Lakhimpur has won a prestigious award at the national level.

The film, ‘Saksham’ directed by Bhawani Doley Tahu of North Lakhimpur, won the second place in the All India Short Film Competition organized by the National Human Rights Commission.

A total of 123 short films from all over India participated in that competition in which Marathi short film Chirbhog won the first place. The second prize winner Saksham will receive Rs 1.5 lakh.

The award will be presented on Human Rights Day to be held in New Delhi on December 10 this year. The film tells the story of a father who discriminates against his two sons one disabled and one able-bodied.

The father realizes later in life that the disability of a person with special needs is not the problem; the problem is the abilities of disabled person that one does not realize.

The film is director by Gauri Shaikia of Guwahati stars Migom Doley, a young man with special needs, for the first time. The film also stars Kamal Krishna Tamuli, Dr. Kanika Panging, Kaman, Dhiraj Pegu, Ishan Ayang Kaman, Daniel Dale, Jitu Das and others.

Creator Advisor Kamal Krishna Tamuli DI worked in the movies along with Nexus FX Studio Camera in graphics and the editing was done by Bhaskarjyoti Dale Bhawani Doley Tahu, who is also the writer of the screenplay of this short film along with Bhumiranjan Doley and Dhiraj Pegu earlier won accolades for her film Mask and O2 at various international film festivals.