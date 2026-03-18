Sheena Bora murder case: SC gives final 9-month deadline to complete trial

New Delhi, Mar 18: The Supreme Court has granted an additional nine months to complete the trial in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, while making it clear that no further extension will be entertained.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order after receiving a letter from the Special Judge, CBI, City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay, seeking extension of time to conclude the trial.

"Considering the prayer made, the time to conclude the trial stands extended by nine months while making it clear that no further prayer seeking extension of time will be entertained," the bench said in its March 16 order.

The top court also granted liberty to Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora's mother and the prime accused in the case, to file a new application seeking permission to travel abroad.

Media baron Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's ex-husband, is also a co-accused in the case.

Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai (who later turned approver in the case) and Khanna in April 2012.

Her body was burnt and disposed of in a forest in nearby Raigad, according to the police.

The murder came to light in 2015 after Rai spilt the beans about the murder following his arrest in another case.

Indrani and Khanna were arrested in August 2015, while Peter was arrested three months later. All the accused are currently out on bail.

PTI