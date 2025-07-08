Shankaracharya must clarify ‘beef’ remark within 7 days: Assam Brahmin Council

Sivasagar, July 8: The All Assam United Brahmin Council (AAUBC), in a strongly worded recent letter to Shankaracharya Nishchalananda Saraswati of Puri, has protested against his alleged remark that Brahmins in Assam also ate beef once upon a time due to superstitious beliefs.

The letter, signed by Manoj Kumar Borthakur, Pramode Goswami, and Gopal Pandey, president, executive president, and secretary of AAUBC, respectively, has asked the Shankaracharya to issue a clarification in this regard within seven days or face legal action.

The letter has also stated that such a comment from a revered religious head of Sanatan Dharma has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Brahmins living in the State since almost a millennium.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the Chief Minister of Assam, the joint secretary of the Union Ministry of Information &Broadcasting, the Union Home Ministry, the Press Council of India, the National Law Commission, the National Human Rights Commission, and leading national dailies.

Memorial event: Meanwhile, Rangpur Sahitya Sabha organised a memorial programme at its office on Friday for the first martyr of the language movement, Ranjit Borpujari, as well as poet Hiren Bhattacharyya.

The event was chaired by Rangpur Sahitya Sabha president Amitabh Baruah. Its secretary, Prasanta Kumar Gogoi, spoke about the objectives of the programme, while prominent poets Punjan Baruah and Parasmani Bordoloi lit ceremonial lamps in front of the portraits of the deceased duo.

The meeting observed a minute’s silence to pay homage to poet Anubhav Tulashi who passed away recently. Amitabh Baruah presented a brief account on the circumstance leading to Ranjit Borpujari’s death in police firing at a hostel of Cotton College.

Poet Hiren Bhattacharyya’s sister-in-law, Mridula Borthakur, spoke a few words about the poet.

The event was also attended by Ruma Barua, Sandhyarani Barthakur, Veena Konwar, Santwana Bardoloi, Kalpana Katoky, Niru Chetia, and Ratnamoni Sharma, among others.