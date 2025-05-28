Shamima Jahan sworn in as Gauhati HC judge amid nationwide judicial reshuffle

Guwahati, May 28: Advocate Shamima Jahan was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday, marking a key judicial appointment for the region.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi in a ceremonial function held at the High Court premises.

Jahan’s appointment follows a notification issued by the central government on May 26, announcing the elevation of seven advocates to judgeships across various High Courts in the country.

Her name was recommended earlier this year by the Supreme Court Collegium.

This development comes amid a broader judicial reshuffle across India’s High Courts. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, recommended the transfer or repatriation of 21 judges.

Among them, Gauhati High Court judges Lanusungkum Jamir, Manash Ranjan Pathak, and Suman Shyam have been recommended for transfers to the Calcutta, Orissa, and Bombay High Courts respectively.

In another significant recommendation, the Collegium proposed the elevation of Justice Vijay Bishnoi — the current Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court — to the Supreme Court.

The Collegium also named NV Anjaria, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and Atul Chandurkar, Judge of the Bombay High Court, for elevation to the apex court.

These recommendations aim to fill three existing vacancies in the Supreme Court following the recent retirements of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Abhay S Oka, and Hrishikesh Roy.

