SFI Assam demand arrests in Zubeen Garg case, slams govt silence and tree felling

Guwahati, Sept 26: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Assam State Committee, has issued a scathing statement demanding the immediate arrest of all accused in the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and musician Siddhartha Sharma.

The demand came during the 18th Assam State Conference of the SFI held in Jorhat, where a 35-member state committee was elected with Rajdeep Mahanta as State Secretary and Dewan Iftikar Hussain as State President.

Addressing the press, Mahanta lashed out at the State government’s inaction.

“We are conducting this press meet to seek justice for Zubeen da. Why was he reduced to a mere business commodity by Shyamkanu Mahanta? The government arrests people for writing poems and articles, yet it remains silent on why Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma are not arrested,” he said.

The SFI also expressed anger at what it called double standards by the authorities.

“We lost Zubeen da and the entire Assam is mourning. But we should not only be emotional—we must keep fighting for justice. The VC of Tezpur University is on the run, and we demand his termination. And today, not even a week after Zubeen da’s passing, the government has begun cutting trees at Dighalipukhuri for the GNB flyover project. Zubeen himself had publicly opposed this. This is nothing short of an insult to his memory,” an SFI member stated.

Condemning the government’s silence despite widespread public protests, the organisation said, “The same government that ordered lathi charges on peaceful protesters is now inactive in arresting the prime suspects. Why are the accused still roaming free?”

Beyond the Zubeen Garg issue, the SFI extended solidarity with students, teachers, and staff of Tezpur University, who are protesting against Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, accusing him of disrespecting Assamese sentiments and curbing democratic rights. The student body demanded his immediate resignation.

On the environmental front, the SFI strongly opposed the extension of the GNB flyover towards District Library Point, warning that further tree felling at Dighalipukhuri would be met with massive resistance. “If the government proceeds with this undemocratic move, we will launch a statewide agitation,” the leadership declared.

The conference also addressed broader issues of public education, unemployment, environmental protection, and communal harmony, vowing to intensify its struggle for justice, democracy, and student rights across Assam.