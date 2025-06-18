Severed cattle head found near naamghar in North Lakhimpur, seven arrested

Lakhimpur, June 18: A severed cattle head was found near a Naamghar in Chiring Chuk, a village south of North Lakhimpur, on Tuesday—mirroring recent communal flare-ups in Dhubri and Goalpara.

The remains, concealed in a bag among ferns near the Naamghar, were found in Dhakuakhana, approximately 8 km from the district headquarters.

Lakhimpur Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Monsur Ali and Razak Ali of Debera Rangchali; Sahar Ali, Dilwar Hussain, and Dildar Hussain of Deobeel Christian village; and Abu Kalam Ali and Jahidul Islam of Chukulibhoria.

Local residents expressed serious concern over the incident, suspecting it to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt the long-standing communal harmony in the region.

Speaking to the press, villagers strongly condemned the act and called for calm, urging the community not to fall prey to divisive agendas.

They described the incident as a possible conspiracy by miscreants with vested interests to incite communal unrest.

“This is an attempt to sow seeds of discord among communities who have lived together peacefully for generations,” said one of the village elders.

Residents have appealed to the police and district administration to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

This marks the first such incident reported from Upper Assam.

Similar provocations had earlier been reported in the western Assam districts of Dhubri and Goalpara, prompting Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh to convene a high-level review meeting in Dhubri on Tuesday.

In light of repeated provocations—including the discovery of a severed cow head near a Hanuman temple, inflammatory posters, and incidents of night-time stone-pelting—Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had, on June 13, announced a strict “shoot-at-sight at night” order to prevent further unrest.

The state government has assured that strong measures will be taken to uphold peace and communal harmony across Assam, and that any attempts to instigate division will be dealt with firmly.