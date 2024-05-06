Severe storm wreaks havoc in Assam's Karimganj

Karimganj, May 6: A severe storm struck Assam’s Karimganj district during the wee hours of Monday, causing extensive damage in Karimganj town and several villages in the district.

The devastating storm left many families homeless; all the necessary documents of the students of schools and colleges were destroyed and various religious ceremonies and public functions have also been extensively damaged.



Deputy Commissioner and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Mridul Yadav, said that due to the severe pre-monsoon cyclonic storms that have been occurring every single day, severe damages have been inflicted on civil, electrical and private infrastructure.



More than 60 poles (11 KV LT) have collapsed in different locations due to the storm, and power will be restored after installing new poles at every location.



"Efforts are continuing on war footing for restoration by SDRF, Fire Service, APDCL, Apda Mitras and others.”



Assessments for house damages are going on and a team of Lat Mandals will be visiting to provide rehabilitation damage grants, he added.

