Severe storm ravages two villages in Chirang

Bijni, Nov 4: In an unexpected turn of events, nature unleashed its fury on two villages in Chirang district, Assam. In the villages of Sowari Baripara and No. 1 Baripara in Bijni, the situation took a turn for the worse in the early hours of the morning as a fierce storm wreaked havoc, causing extensive damage.

Houses were damaged in the disaster as trees came crashing down, leading to significant structural damage. The road connecting the two affected villages was blocked by fallen trees, severely disrupting traffic flow.

Amidst the chaos, the sudden storm also wreaked havoc on the electricity infrastructure. Electric poles were uprooted, leading to power outages and posing a cause of concern for residents.

As the affected communities grappled with the aftermath of this natural calamity, the locals demanded assistance from the authorities and restoration of vital services in the affected areas.