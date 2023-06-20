Severe erosion in Brahmaputra wreaking havoc in Biswanath; AAMSU demands solution

Biswanath Chariali, June 20: Residents of Biswanath, Chatia and Jamugurihat of Biswanath Chariali in Assam have expressed serious concern over the erosion of Brahmaputra following the first wave of floods in the State. The All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) on Tuesday demanded a permanent solution to the annual deluge as the present situation is leading to a catastrophe in the district.

AAMSU president Rizaul Karim Sarkar, today demanded a permanent solution to the problem of erosion which is deteriorating the situation in Kumliya no 5.

A group of AAMSU members visited Kumliya no 5 in Biswanath to take stock of the situation. The AAMSU's central president alleged that due to gross negligence of the departmental authorities and contractors, the situation has aggravated. The water level of Brahmaputra has risen due to the incessant rains and has caused severe erosion. The AAMSU central president further stated that while the government has released crores of rupees to prevent erosion, the contractors and departmental authorities have not used the money properly, this is threatening lives and properties of the people.

“It is a matter of regret that the Water Resources Minister himself has not visited the region being the guardian minister of Biswanath. Thousands of hectares of land in the past have already been submerged into the river. We need a scientific measure to prevent further erosion. In the past, the state government and the divisional authorities have provided capital for the prevention of flood, however, due to lack of proper use of this capital, the situation has turned grim today,” said local residents.