Doctor shortage cripples Digboi community health centre, patients left unattended

Digboi, Sept 12: The Digboi Community Health Centre (CHC), considered to be the primary healthcare hub for the region, is struggling to function effectively due to an acute shortage of doctors.

As a result, hundreds of patients visiting the facility daily are left to endure inadequate medical attention. The centre caters not only to Digboi but also to patients from Pengaree-Bordumsa and nearby areas.

The CHC once again witnessed a heavy rush of patients on Wednesday. However, only one doctor was present to attend to the overwhelming crowd. Long queues of elderly people, women, children, and students stretched outside the consultation chamber, with many forced to wait for hours in the summer heat. Several patients, disappointed and exhausted, had no choice but to return home without treatment.

According to the patients, such a situation is routine. Despite arriving early in the morning, they often endure long waits, and in many cases, they are compelled to leave without being seen by a doctor due to the unmanageable crowd.

Local residents have voiced their concerns, urging upon the health department and district health authorities to treat the matter with urgency and ensure a permanent solution to the crisis.

When approached, a member of the hospital management committee admitted that the shortage of doctors has made it extremely difficult to run the centre smoothly. With patient inflow far exceeding the available resources, the lone doctor on duty rarely gets a moment’s rest. The official further revealed that despite repeated efforts, doctors are not willing to come and join the centre, which has aggravated the situation.