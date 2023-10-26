Several students injured in bamboo bridge collapse in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 26: In a tragic incident, a bamboo bridge in Dhemaji district of Assam, collapsed, resulting in injuries to several students who were utilising the bridge to traverse a river.

Reports claim that this tragic incident occurred in the Chahbari region of Dhemaji district as a group of students sought to cross the bridge on their way to school. Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing the students' cries for help.

A total of 20 students sustained injuries, with five of them currently in critical condition. The injured have been rushed to the Dhemaji Civil Hospital for medical assistance.