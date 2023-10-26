85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Several students injured in bamboo bridge collapse in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Several students injured in bamboo bridge collapse in Assam
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Oct 26: In a tragic incident, a bamboo bridge in Dhemaji district of Assam, collapsed, resulting in injuries to several students who were utilising the bridge to traverse a river.

Reports claim that this tragic incident occurred in the Chahbari region of Dhemaji district as a group of students sought to cross the bridge on their way to school. Local residents rushed to the scene after hearing the students' cries for help.

A total of 20 students sustained injuries, with five of them currently in critical condition. The injured have been rushed to the Dhemaji Civil Hospital for medical assistance.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X