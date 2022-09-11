84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Several organisations to protest government's apathy on September 12

By The Assam Tribune

Haflong, Sep 11: Several organisations like All Apex Body Coordination Committee, Dimasa Students Union, All Dimasa Students Union, Jadikhe Naisho Hosom, Dima Jalai Hosom etc have decided to organise a protest rally against government apathy on September 12.

In a press meet held on Saturday at the office of the Dimasa Students Union representative from several organisations informed that the Assam Government has been ignoring the more than 65% of population of Dima Hasao district by not paying any attention to their repeated representations in regards to the demand of Indigenous People Forum.

Therefore all the organisations have decided to hold a protest rally at Haflong on September 12 next.

The Assam Tribune


