Several Meitei Manipuri families from Mizoram take shelter in Cachar

Silchar, Jul 25: In a major development, several Meitei Manipuri families from neighbouring state of Mizoram have taken shelter in Lakhipur constituency of Cachar district after associations in Mizoram had allegedly asked to leave the state.

Lakhipur legislator Kaushik Rai, while talking to the Assam Tribune informed that they have arranged shelter at the community hall in the Binnakandi and all care is being taken for the people seeking refuge. He also informed that police is looking after the law and order situation therein.

Meanwhile, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta visited the shelter and took stock of the situation. Police informed that while one camp is already set up in Binnakandi, based on the need, another camp is likely to be opened at Sonai area of Cachar district.