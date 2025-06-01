Seven-year-old’s rape sparks outrage in Tinsukia; two arrested

Jorhat, June1: The alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl in Tinsukia district has triggered massive public outrage, leading to the arrest of two accused in connection with the case, on Sunday.

The incident took place on May 28 in a village under the jurisdiction of Bordubi Police Station. Widespread protests erupted soon after, with locals demanding swift justice and stringent punishment for those involved.

Acting on a tip-off, locals on Sunday apprehended the main accused, 26-year-old Raja Karmakar, from the Dirak Gate area near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. He was immediately handed over to the police, who began an extensive interrogation.

As news of the arrest spread, a large crowd gathered outside Bordubi Police Station, prompting authorities to shift Karmakar to the Tinsukia Sadar Police Station for security reasons. There, he underwent further questioning and a medical examination.

Based on Karmakar’s confession, police later arrested a second accused, 25-year-old Shyam Murari, a resident of Kehang Tea Estate. Murari is also suspected to have played a role in the crime.

Both the men are currently in custody at Tinsukia Sadar Police Station, where interrogation is ongoing. Police have registered a case under Sections 65(2) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigation is ongoing, and more developments are expected in the coming days.