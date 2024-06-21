Seven-year-old boy missing after boat capsizes in flood-hit Barpeta

Barpeta, Jun 21: A tragic incident unfolded in the flood-ravaged Sarukhetri area of Barpeta District as a seven-year-old boy went missing after the boat he was travelling in capsized.

The victim, identified as Kaish Ahmed, a student of Noor Public School in Bagudi, was en route to his school when the accident occurred. As of now, rescue efforts are on to recover the young boy.

According to local authorities, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has initiated a search operation, but their efforts have been hampered by the ongoing flooding in the region.



This incident highlights the perilous conditions faced by residents in flood-affected areas, where many are forced to rely on boats for daily commutes, often without proper safety measures in place. The risk to life is significant, as demonstrated by this unfortunate event.

