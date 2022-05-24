Seven people killed in two separate road accidents in Assam

Guwahati, May 24: At least seven people were hit by a speeding truck on NH 15 at Sipajhar in Assam's Darrang district on Tuesday. While five people were killed, two others were critically injured.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when the pedestrians were out for a morning walk in Sipajhar College Chowk area.

The deceased people have been identified as Indadul Haque, Jintu Moni Ahmed, Jaymati Baruah, Sangita Baruah and Rekib Ali. The injured persons are in critical condition.

As per reports, police said that the speeding truck lost control and ran over the pedestrians before hitting a tree.

However, no arrests have been made so far as the driver and helper of the truck (no AS-11-BC–1555) fled the spot after the accident. A case has been registered and police have launched an investigation in this matter.

In yet another road mishap, two people were killed and several others were injured at Hatibondha in Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district.

As per reports, a tempo and freight carrying Tata Magic collided head-on resulting in the accident.





Anguished to know about the loss of lives in separate accidents at Sipajhar and Kaliabor in Assam. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 24, 2022



