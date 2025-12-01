Seven held in Kaziranga poaching bust; rifle, ammo seized near Gohpur

Biswanath, Dec 1: Seven alleged poachers have been arrested in a major breakthrough for Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, after forest officials foiled a rhino-poaching attempt along the park’s Biswanath Wildlife Division, recently.

A rifle and two rounds of ammunition, believed to have been brought from a neighbouring state for the planned hunt, were seized from the fringe area near Gohpur.

The first arrest came on Sunday when Biswarup Mili (Dakkar Mili) of Raonamukh was taken into custody and produced before the SDJM court in Gohpur, which granted three days of forest custody.

Four other accused, namely R. Pegu, Birgu Pegu, Bimal Pachung and Siva Guru Pachung, were arrested soon after and will be produced before the court, a statement issued by the Division said.





The seized rifle and two rounds of ammunition. (AT Photo)

Another suspect, Dipen Pegu, who is already in judicial custody for a recent tiger bone trafficking case (ER/02 of 2025, dated November 22), has also been linked to the operation. Meanwhile, another suspect, Girish Pegu, has been detained for further interrogation.

Officials said the arrests followed sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated operations by the Eastern Range, Gamari, and the Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal.

“The prompt action, aided by local villagers, helped avert what could have been another attack on Kaziranga’s rhino population,” the statement said.

The forest department noted that 12 people have been arrested in the last 10 days in connection with various poaching-related activities, reflecting intensified vigilance and timely enforcement across the park.

Kaziranga, UNESCO Heritage site and home to the world’s largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros, has seen heightened anti-poaching operations as authorities attempt to dismantle networks targeting the endangered species.