Seven Bangladeshi Nationals deported through Karimganj Border

Karimganj, Nov 21: Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including two men, two women and three children, who were arrested for illegally entering Assam, were deported to their country through the Sutarkandi checkpoint near the India-Bangladesh international border in Karimganj district on Monday.

They were identified as Sahida Begum of Gopalganj district, Abdul Odud Mondal of Bagura district, Bablu Sardar of Khulna district, Sarmin Begun of Narail district and their three children are Ismail Shekh, Sakhib Shekh and Shakil Shekh.

According to a senior official, Karimganj border police escorted all the Bangladeshis to Sutarkandi, 15 km from here, early on Monday.

Following the process of verification, the BSF as well as civil and police officials from Assam handed them over to the Bangladeshi authorities in the afternoon. Besides Bangladeshi officials and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel, relatives of the released Bangladeshi men were present at the spot to welcome them back.