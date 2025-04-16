Seven arrested for involvement in violent Waqf Act protest in Cachar

Silchar, April 16: Cachar Police have arrested seven individuals allegedly involved in Sunday’s protest rally against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which turned violent and resulted in several injuries.

The arrests followed a tense standoff between police and demonstrators at Berenga-Chamra Godam, located on the outskirts of Silchar.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, on Wednesday, said that a case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

“Subsequently, an operation in Bagadahar and Kashipur areas led to the arrest of seven individuals who were primarily involved,” Mahatta told reporters, adding that the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

He further added that the protest had drawn around 300 people who began marching from Berenga village towards Silchar town without prior permission.

Police personnel from Silchar PS, along with senior officers, intervened to prevent the crowd from proceeding further and resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the gathering.

On the contrast, the protestors had claimed the rally was peaceful and aimed at voicing dissent against the newly amended Waqf Act, which they termed "anti-institutional".

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that street protests over the Waqf Act will not be tolerated. “Any grievance should be taken to court. Road rallies will not be allowed,” he said, on Tuesday.

Highlighting that the matter is already under judicial scrutiny, the Chief Minister warned that further agitation could trigger “unnecessary” unrest in the state.

“We don’t want clashes. We all must live in harmony and take Assam forward. For that, we need to understand what is right and what is wrong. Let the judiciary decide—it is not for us to judge or create unrest,” he said.