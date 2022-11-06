Seven arrested for eve-teasing girl students in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, November 6: Police arrested seven youths for eve teasing girl students in Chandrapur village of Hailakandi district on Saturday. The officer-in-charge of Lala police station, Alongbar Basumatary informed that a case has been registered against the youths and an investigation has been initiated.

The youths have been identified as Kashim Uddin, Rejaul Islam Barbhuiya, Samir Uddin, Sharif Uddin, Afjal Hussain, Amir Hussain and Majmul Haque of Dholcherra and Bilaipur villages of the Hailakandi district, the OC informed.

The alleged incident of eve-teasing took place near Chandrapur Middle English School of Lala, about 16 km from here around 9 am on Saturday morning when the seven youths, who were going towards Hailakandi from Bilaipur side in a car (AS-24 AC-0586), stopped near the school's entrance gate and allegedly made objectionable comments at some girl students of the school.

The students informed about the incident to the headmaster following which the headmaster along with other teachers went out on two-wheelers to find the youths. The teachers found them on the Lala-Chandrapur bypass road and stopped the car and confronted with them and informed the police. A police team from Lala police station reached the spot after receiving the information and arrested the youths.

