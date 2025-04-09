‘Serve with honesty’: BTC chief’s call undermined by arrest of UPPL member

Kokrajhar/Mangaldoi, Apr 9: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, on Tuesday evening called upon government officials to embrace honesty, empathy, and dedication in their public service, even as a member of his party UPPL was arrested for alleged extortion and fraudulent practices.

Addressing a district-level conference of Grade III and above officials at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar, Boro stressed the need for a people-centric approach to governance.

“Let us serve the people with humility and honesty. Be kind, be present, and always remember — governance is not about power; it’s about care and responsibility,” he said.

Highlighting the growing disconnect between the administration and the people, Boro urged officials to conduct regular field visits to ensure timely, transparent implementation of welfare schemes.

He also underscored the need for fostering a culture of cooperation and compassion within government institutions, stating that a better society starts with how we treat each other — both within and outside the system.

In sharp contrast to Boro’s message, earlier that day, Mahibul Islam, President of the Anti-Corruption and Social Welfare Foundation of Bodoland and a member of the UPPL’s Minority Front, was arrested for allegedly soliciting bribes in exchange for influencing police and administrative decisions.

Islam was reportedly caught red-handed collecting money to protect a government medical officer accused of sexually abusing a minor patient.









A file image of CEM Pramod Boro with Mahibul Islam, President of the Anti-Corruption and Social Welfare Foundation of Bodoland and a member of the UPPL’s Minority Front.

Following his arrest, investigations revealed that he had also taken hefty sums from two teachers, promising favourable transfers, and from a contractor, claiming he could expedite bill clearances at the BTC Secretariat.

Islam, a resident of Jhargaon in Udalguri’s Ranipukhuri area, has been booked under Mangaldai PS Case No. 63/2025, under Sections 316(2) and 318(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He has since been remanded to judicial custody at Mangaldai District Jail.

As BTC leadership promotes ethical governance, the arrest of a supposed anti-corruption figure has cast a shadow on integrity in public life, raising fresh questions about accountability within and outside the system.