Senior ULFA-I leader and 1 cadre executed in outfit’s Myanmar camp

Guwahati, Oct 3: In a shocking incident, two senior members of United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I) have reportedly been executed within the group’s Myanmar camp as a form of capital punishment.

Reportedly, the outfit took this action against the members for allegedly carrying out anti-outfit activities.

The duo have been identified as Lachit Hazarika, aka, Salim Asom and Bornali. Meanwhile, Lachit was awarded the punishment earlier on September 20.

According to the reports, Lachit Hazarika was associated with ULFA-I since 1990s and is also considered to be a close aide of the outfit’s commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah.

Whereby, Bornali was a rising boxer from Assam’s Tinsukia district when she joined the outfit in 2021.

In response to the news, Assam DGP GP Singh strongly criticized the outfit via micro-blogging site ‘X’.



