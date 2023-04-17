Senior journalist PP Singh passes away

Guwahati, April 17: Senior journalist Pushp Paul Singh passed away allegedly due to heart ailments in Guwahati on Monday.

As per reports, the veteran journalist had been suffering from heart issues for some time. He took his last breath at around 1 am post mid-night.

The prominent journalist started his career in Tripura with the Times Of India and was associated in the field of journalism for over 30 years. S

Singh also worked in Economic Times and BBC and went on to start the first news portal from Northeast.

Paying his condolence, Assam chief minister wrote on Twitter, “Deeply pained to learn about the demise of veteran journalist Pushp Paul Sing, who was a well known face of media for 3 decades in the Northeast. I offer my sincere condolences to his aggrieved family & well-wishers. Om Shanti”.





