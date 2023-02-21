Senior Citizens’ Forum demands urgent repair of embankments, sluice gates in Silchar 

Silchar, Feb 21: The tryst with the unprecedented and devastating flood situation of 2022 when the entire Barak river was flowing across Silchar is fresh in the hearts and minds of the residents. Lakhs of people were affected by the adversaries and lakhs of cropland were damaged and even deaths were reported. Ahead of the rainy season, the monsoon jitters are haunting the residents of the second biggest urban sprawl.

Expressing serious concerns over the flood threat, members of Proactive Senior Citizens’ Forum has demanded immediate repair of the sluice gates and embankments in and around Silchar. Members of the Forum including Niharendu Purkayastha, vice-chairman and Prod Dilip Kumar Dey, the general secretary of the Forum informed the media that they have drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking their intervention on the demand for repair work of the embankments and sluice gates.

Prof Dey said “Even rain water passages like Rangirkhal, Longaikhal, Singirkhal, Bachaikhal etc in Silchar town are not cleared and widened or deepened despite public voices. This is the mid dry season to repair the broken embankments and sluice gates. But unfortunately no work is visible so far. We have sent a memorandum via mail to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and also to our Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma ji with a copy to Cachar Deputy Commissioner seeking their intervention in this particular urgent matter which is related to the extreme sufferings and bears implication of life and death situation for the people of Silchar and Barak Valley at large.”