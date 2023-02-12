Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Governor of Assam

Guwahati, Feb 12: Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as governor of Assam.

Kataria was the Home minister in Government of Rajasthan from 2014 till 2018. He is a senior leader of BJP in Rajasthan and is also a member of central working committee of the party. He hails from Udaipur and has represented it in 9th Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament. He was serving as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from 2019 till 2023.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Kataria on being appointed as the Governor of Assam.

Heartiest congratulations Shri Gulab Chand Kataria ji on being appointed as Hon'ble Governor of Assam.



Your vast experience in public service will surely benefit Assam immensely.



Looking forward to work with you to take our journey of progress further.@Gulab_kataria pic.twitter.com/ycjZ7fCFAB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 12, 2023

While speaking to media, Kataria said, "Whenever the party has given me any responsibility I have fulfilled those with hardwork. I will make sure I will fulfil the responsibility of being a governor with efficiency & without any bias."

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, BJP leaders Lakshman Prasad Acharya, CP Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, were nominated as governors in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam respectively.

Kataria will succeed Professor Jagdish Mukhi, who took office on October 10, 2017.