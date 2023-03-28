Senior beats up student at Goalpara Sainik School; case registered

Goalpara, March 28: An incident of ragging has been reported from the Goalpara Sainiki School where a student was allegedly beaten up by his seniors on March 26.

Following the incident, an FIR has been registered against the accused by Mornai police.

Reportedly, the parents of the victim lodged a complaint at the DGP office alleging that a senior student of the Sainik School thrashed their child.

Accordingly, the DGP directed the Goalpara Superintendent of Police to take immediate action against the accused senior.

The officer in-charge of the Mornai police station has registered a case regarding the incident under Section 325/341/34 of the Indian Penal Code and under JJ Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

The incident saw tremendous reaction in the district at a time when strict laws were enacted against ragging at the Sainik School.