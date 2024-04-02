Senior Assistant and Block Elementary Education Officer apprehended for corrupt practices 

Dhubri, April 2: In a significant development today, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has apprehended two officials from the Office of the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO), Golakganj, Dhubri, for bribery.

Dapendra Nath Brahma, Senior Assistant at the BEEO, was caught red-handed along with Naba Krishna Roy, the Block Elementary Education Officer, Golakganj Educational Block, Dhubri. They were found conspiring to accept a bribe in exchange for updating the service book of a complainant.

Both officials have been taken into custody for their involvement in the corrupt act. Further investigations are underway.

There have been many allegations of corruption against both the officials of the Gopalganj Block Elementary Education Office from the teachers, as well as members of school management committees and guardians of students.