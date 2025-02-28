Semiconductor unit at Jagiroad to begin production in 2026

Guwahati, Feb 28: The country's first indigenous semiconductor assembly and test unit at Jagiroad will start production early next year. The facility will produce 15 billion chips every year.

Tata Electronics signed MoUs with ten vendors from Singapore, Malaysia and Japan for equipment, engineering and other support during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

An MoU was already signed with Tokyo Electron (TEL) that will also focus on training Tata Electronics workforce on TEL equipment, and supporting ongoing improvement and R&D (research and development) initiatives.

"We will build this facility focusing on three key platform technologies - wire bond, flip chip, and a differentiated offering called ISP (integrated systems packaging). Assam provides a stable source of workforce. The facility already provides employment to 2,000 youths, mostly from the State. As we progress, the youth of Assam working outside will come back to contribute to the development of the State," Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur said.

Around 500 women from Assam are being trained in various Tata Electronics facilities and they are working on complex machines used for packaging chips and learning about the ecosystem.

For human resource, TATA is working with the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) to develop diploma and certification programmes and industry-specific training and curriculum.

"For every job we create in Jagiroad, additional ten jobs will be created in the ecosystem. We have a pipeline of 100-plus customers from across the world who will use chips from the Jagiroad facility. The ecosystem will have 1,000 suppliers and partners. One day, the cars you drive and mobiles you use will be powered by chips from Assam," Thakur said.





By

Staff Reporter