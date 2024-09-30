Semiconductor row: Assam CM flips Kharge’s criticism into praise, calls it ‘validation’ of progress

Guwahati, Sept. 30: The ongoing war of words between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Congress legislator Priyank Kharge took an unexpected turn on Monday when, rather than dismissing Kharge’s criticism of Assam’s proposed semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, Sarma praised it.

Kharge had remarked that “Assam doesn’t have an ecosystem of incubation” suitable for a semiconductor plant. Rather than taking offense, Chief Minister Sarma viewed the statement as a validation of Assam’s progress.

Speaking at an event in Khanapara, Guwahati, Sarma said, “I feel validated that a minister from Karnataka is speaking about Assam in this way. We’ve worked relentlessly to position Assam among the top five most developed states, and his comments on the semiconductor plant prove we are on the right path.”

Sarma further expressed his satisfaction that Assam, traditionally compared with other northeastern states, is now being compared to Karnataka, one of India's most advanced states and a global IT hub. "The fact that a state like Karnataka is being mentioned in the same breath as Assam speaks volumes about our progress," he said.

Reflecting on the importance of the semiconductor plant, Sarma acknowledged that Kharge’s remarks had brought the significance of the project into sharper focus for him.

“Thanks to his comment, I realise how monumental this is for Assam. When we started, I never imagined Tata would establish such a plant in our state. The magnitude of this achievement is extraordinary," he added.

The Tata Group has proposed a semiconductor plant in Jagiroad at an estimated cost of Rs 27,000 crore. This major project is expected to generate significant employment opportunities in the region.

Sarma, however, also questioned Kharge’s concern over Assam’s development, asking, “Is Assam not a part of Bharat? If an industry comes to Assam, why lament it? Assam never questions developments in Karnataka.”

Finally, Sarma pointed out that Kharge, being the son of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, should be more careful with his public statements.

"When your father holds such a position, your responsibility increases. You must be sensitive when commenting on another state," Sarma noted.