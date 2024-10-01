Semiconductor row: Assam BJP protests against K'taka MLA's 'no ecosystem' remark, demands apology

Guwahati, Oct 1: Karnataka Congress legislator Priyank Kharge's remark over the upcoming semiconductor plant in Jagiroad has snowballed into a controversy with the ruling BJP taking to the streets against it on Tuesday.

Hundreds of BJP karyakartas, including students and locals, rallied against the Congress MLA's remark that “Assam doesn’t have an ecosystem of incubation (suitable for a semiconductor plant)", demanding an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Priyank.

Led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika and other leaders of the ruling party, protestors marched through the streets with placards and banners, chanting slogans against the Congress.







Source: X/ Pijush Hazarika leads protests with BJP karyakartas and public in Jagiroad following the comments made by Priyank Kharge

Accusing the Congress of being "anti-Assam" and unable to "digest the state's development”, Hazarika stated, "Priyank has insulted the people of Assam. We are demanding an apology from the Congress party and the legislator. The Congress has never supported Assam's development. If the semiconductor plant had been proposed in Dhubri or Barpeta, I doubt the Congress would have made these remarks."

The controversy began after a social media post by Priyank, in which the Karnataka MLA criticised the Centre's decision to grant the semiconductor plant to Jagiroad, saying Assam lacks the necessary innovation ecosystem.

“…They don't have an ecosystem of innovation. When 70% of chip-designing talent is in Karnataka, I don’t understand why the government is pushing for another state using political clout. It’s unfair," Kharge wrote.

On September 30, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned the criticism into praise, stating that Kharge's comment "validates" Assam’s progress.

“I feel validated that a minister from Karnataka is speaking about Assam in this way. We’ve worked relentlessly to position Assam among the top five most developed states, and his comments on the semiconductor plant prove we are on the right path," Sarma said.