Semiconductor ecosystem at forefront of CM's Singapore pitch

Guwahati, Feb. 12: Building a semiconductor ecosystem in Assam remains a top priority for the state government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively courting global investors to make it a reality.

Currently in Singapore promoting the much-anticipated “Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit”, Chief Minister Sarma has been engaging with key industry leaders to position Assam as an emerging hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

On Wednesday, during Day 2 of his visit, the Chief Minister visited the campus of AEM Singapore and its testing facilities.

The Chief Minister also added that he met with leaders from the Singapore Semiconductor Industries Association and other Semicon ecosystem stakeholders.

The Chief Minister said, “Our vision is to ensure Assam emerges as a global semiconductor hub. To achieve this, we are inviting firms involved in the end-to-end process of semiconductor manufacturing to set up their base in Assam.”

Sarma additionally highlighted the necessity skilling the local workforce and plans to set up a World Skill Centre as he shared, “At the same time, we are undertaking a large scale skilling initiative for our workforce to meet the requirements of Industry 4.0 by setting up a World Skill Centre in collaboration with global industries and institutions.”

Sarma met with some of Singapore’s key investors and stakeholders; and invited about 200 business leaders to the state at the Singapore Roadshow for Advantage Assam 2.0.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sarma met with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, making a strong case for investment in Assam's semiconductor sector.

"I highlighted Assam's endeavours to be at the core of the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through greater collaboration in the emerging knowledge economy, semiconductor, skilling, and green energy," Sarma posted on social media.













Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong (right) on Wednesday (Photo: @himantabiswa/ X)

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked off his Singapore visit with a meeting with leaders from the country’s semiconductor industry. The discussion brought together top players in the sector, including key figures from ASMPT, AEM, Besi, Temasek, and others.

Following the meeting, Sarma revealed that talks focused on strengthening India-Singapore cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing. "...I have invited them to partner with us at Assam’s upcoming #ElectronicCity in Jagiroad," he shared on social media.

Later in the day, Sarma also met Low Cher Ek, CEO and Global Lead of Township at Surbana Jurong Private Limited. Given the company’s expertise in urban planning, the meeting holds significance in light of Assam’s upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad.

"We seek to leverage Singapore’s town planning expertise to build Assam’s future cities and industrial parks, enhancing the #EaseofLiving for our people," Sarma posted

Chief Minister Sarma's efforts come at a crucial time when India is aggressively expanding its semiconductor industry.

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that American chip-making tools supplier Lam Research will invest ₹10,000 crore in India.

In February 2024, the Indian government approved three major semiconductor projects worth ₹1.26 lakh crore, including a ₹27,000 crore Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT) unit in Morigaon, Assam.

Earlier, Sarma had expressed confidence that the upcoming semiconductor plant in Jagiroad would serve as a catalyst for reversing the trend of youth migration, encouraging many Assamese to return to their home state for employment opportunities.

With global investors increasingly looking toward India’s semiconductor sector, Chief Minister Sarma’s pitch in Singapore is expected to further Assam’s position as a growing hub for the industry.