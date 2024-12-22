Semiconductor boom: 80,000 jobs and skill training on the horizon

Agartala, Dec 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, said that the Union Cabinet recently decided to establish three semiconductor units in India and display manufacturing ecosystem which would create 20,000 direct jobs and 60,000 indirect job opportunities. The units include Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities at Jagiroad, Assam and Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and Sanand in Gujarat.

While addressing the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), the Home Minister said that one of the three semiconductor units, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Ltd, would be set up in Assam with an investment of approximately Rs 27,000 crore, which would be the largest investment so far. Shah said that keeping this future potential in mind, the Union Ministry of Education is preparing courses in collaboration with universities in the Northeast to equip the youth with relevant education and knowledge.

The Home Minister said that in the last 10 years, due to the unprecedented development of infrastructure in the Northeast, not only has the physical distance been reduced, but Prime Minister Modi has also worked to bridge the distance between the people of this region and Delhi.

India’s semiconductor push is gaining momentum, with several initiatives complementing the establishment of semiconductor units in the Northeast. The country is set to train 85,000 students in semiconductor chip design over the next five years, fostering a skilled workforce to meet the sector's demands. This effort aligns with a report projecting the need for 3 lakh skilled professionals in the semiconductor industry by 2027, as per a report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

Assam, in particular, is making strides in this direction, with plans to engage 150 suppliers and source 61 types of raw materials for the upcoming semiconductor plant in Jagiroad. The plant is expected to create 1,500 direct jobs, underscoring its role as a critical player in India’s semiconductor ecosystem. These developments, combined with Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Ltd’s Rs 27,000-crore investment, reflect a comprehensive strategy to integrate education, industry, and infrastructure, ensuring the Northeast becomes a key contributor to India’s semiconductor mission.