Semi-decomposed tiger carcass found in Biswanath; cause of death under probe

Biswanath, March 9: The carcass of a Royal Bengal Tiger was discovered in a semi-decomposed state on Saturday evening at Polokata Tapu under the jurisdiction of Ferengadau anti-poaching camp in Biswanath Wildlife Division, officials confirmed.

According to a notification issued by the Range Forest Officer, Central Range, Biswanath Ghat, the carcass was found intact with its bones, skin, nails, and teeth undisturbed, though maggots had begun feeding on it.

A team of veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem examination on Sunday morning to determine the cause of death, and samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis.

Forest officials believe the tiger was a sub-adult, typically vulnerable to attacks from other wild animals or adult tigers due to their inexperience in hunting and territorial challenges.

“The sub-adults often struggle to hunt effectively after separating from their mothers, making them susceptible to attacks by wild boars, buffaloes, or even in-fighting with adult tigers,” forest official Nayan Jyoti Gogoi told The Assam Tribune.

However, the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are investigating whether the tiger died a natural death or succumbed to injuries inflicted during an attack by another animal.

Following the post-mortem, the tiger's remains were cremated in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The discovery comes less than a month after an adult Royal Bengal Tiger was found dead in Orang National Park on February 10. In that instance, veterinarians suggested old age as the probable cause of death.

The Biswanath Wildlife Division has intensified monitoring in the region to ensure the safety of other big cats and to prevent further losses.