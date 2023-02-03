Self-styled major of ULFA (I) surrenders in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 3: Self-styled major, Bubul Chandra Barua alias Sangram Saikia, surrendered before the Additional Director General of Police Hiren Nath on Wednesday.

As per reports, 48-year old Barua was a senior Myanmar-based ULFA (Independent) leader, allegedly involved in training cadres of the banned outfit.

The militant leader who is a resident of Charaideo district, is known to have joined the outfit in 1997, he was a close associate of ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Barua and other senior leaders of the outfit, he was "promoted as a major" in 2018, said officials.











