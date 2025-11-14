Seized Delhi blast cache could have caused 20–30 explosions: Lt Gen Kalita (Retd)

Guwahati, Nov 14: The explosives recovered from terrorists on November 10 could have been used for triggering at least 20 to 30 explosions, said former GOC-in-C -C of the Eastern Command of the Army, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (retd). He also noted that the growth of radical elements in Bangladesh is a cause for major worry for India.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Lt Gen Kalita said that the Delhi terror attack on November 10 was not the only one planned by the terrorists, and they must have had a larger plan. Credit should be given to the security forces for unearthing the plan and foiling it by recovering 2,900 kg of explosives and arresting eight people, including doctors, he added.

Lt Gen Kalita expressed the view that Pakistan would continue to wage a proxy war with India by helping the terrorist groups. Though the number of incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir has come down, the terror ecosystem still exists with the help of Pakistan. He said that radicalisation is also a major problem and the issue needs to be addressed.

After Operation Sindoor, where terrorist outfits Laskar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad got major hits, a retaliatory attack was anticipated, and it would help India’s cause if the handlers of the terrorists arrested recently can be tracked, he said.

On the growth of radical elements in Bangladesh, Lt Gen Kalita said that it is a major cause of concern for India. He pointed out that under the caretaker government, Bangladesh is growing closer to Pakistan. “In recent times, Pakistani army officers have been visiting Bangladesh frequently. The Pakistani officers definitely do not visit Bangladesh to talk about the weather, “ he added.

Lt Gen Kalita pointed out that the caretaker government has released all the terrorists from jail, and the demographic pattern change in Assam has also put the State at a disadvantageous position. The radicals are getting an upper hand in Bangladesh now under the present regime, and anti-India activities are increasing, which is definitely a cause of worry, he added.