Seijosa entry gate of Pakke Tiger Reserve inaugurated, patrolling bikes flagged off

Tezpur, April 19: Arunachal Pradesh's Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Water Resources Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the newly constructed Seijosa Entry Gate of Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) along the Assam-Arunachal border area in Sonitpur district on Thursday in presence of N Tam, principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife & Biodiversity) and chief wildlife warden of the Arunachal Pradesh government, and Satyaprakash Singh, divisional forest officer of Pakke Tiger Reserve.

The event was also attended by Kesang Wangda, in-charge ADC, Seijosa; Singku Maga, RFO, Seijosa Wildlife Range; Panjit Basumatary, manager, CBRC; other range forest officers; panchayati raj institution (PRI) members; local residents; and staff of Pakke Tiger Reserve.

Following the inauguration, Wahge and N Tam flagged off nine new patrolling bikes provided to frontline staff to enhance mobility and strengthen on-ground protection and surveillance within and outside the reserve.

In a further step to support coexistence between humans and wildlife, ANIDERS (Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent Systems) devices were distributed among members of the local communities to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, particularly in the fringe areas surrounding the reserve.

Speaking on the occasion, DFO Satyaprakash Singh welcomed all dignitaries and participants and appealed to the local communities to continue their vital role in the conservation and protection of Pakke Tiger Reserve.

N Tam appreciated the ongoing efforts of the PTR team in preserving the natural heritage and maintaining the Forester Memorial. He assured continued support for the developmental initiatives at Seijosa and within the reserve.

Delivering the keynote address, chief guest Biyuram Wahge commended the officers and staff of Pakke Tiger Reserve for their commitment to wildlife conservation and their collaboration with local communities, which are crucial for the success of conservation efforts in the region.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks offered by Kime Rambia, RFO of Tippi Wildlife Range, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, guests, staff, and stakeholders for their participation and continued support.

- By Correspondent