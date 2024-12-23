Seeds of change: This Cachar girl's farm is growing more than just vegetables

Silchar, Dec 23: In the quiet village of Bahadurpur, on the outskirts of Silchar, a 27-year-old woman is challenging expectations and redefining strength. Afsana Khanam Barlaskar, a specially-abled woman with both hearing and speech impairments, has transformed her physical limitations into an asset, not only cultivating her farm but also inspiring a whole generation of women in her community to follow suit.

Afsana’s journey, however, has not been without its challenges. Born with hearing difficulties due to a childhood complication, she was further affected by a delayed speech reflex.

Medical assessments at Silchar Medical College and Hospital confirmed her condition—bilateral profound sensorineural hearing loss, along with delayed speech language development. Yet, instead of surrendering to these challenges, Afsana found a sense of purpose in her family's agricultural work.









Her father, Lutfur Rahman Barlaskar, a progressive farmer in the region, recalls the moment when he decided to involve his daughter in farm work.

“After doctors told us that her condition could not improve, I decided to bring her into the fields with me. The Department of Agriculture has been incredibly supportive, and Afsana works on the land I demarcated for her, cultivating vegetables that we distribute to children and sell for our livelihood,” Lutfur explains.

Despite her hearing impairment, Afsana is far from deterred. Her daily routines in the field—spending hours planting, tending, and harvesting crops—are a testament to her resilience.

At the age of 27, she has become an inspiration in her village, with many local women looking up to her as a symbol of strength and determination. Women from various backgrounds are flocking to Afsana’s farm to learn about agriculture and find their own sense of independence.

One of them, 40-year-old Sulnihar Begam, has been farming for over 20 years. “We all work hard for our livelihood, but what sets Afsana apart is her spirit. We have all felt exhausted at times, but watching Afsana’s grit in the field—never once seeing her down or defeated—motivates us to push through,” Sulnihar shares.

Many other women from the village express similar sentiments, praising Afsana’s ability to remain joyful and determined despite the odds.

Afsana’s resilience is not just confined to her farm. She has become a role model for young women in the area, who come to the field to help cultivate crops, finding immense satisfaction in the work. “We feel proud of what we do. Afsana is an example of what self-reliance in farming can look like, and we want to follow in her footsteps,” says a young woman in the village.









The acceptance of Afsana’s condition by her community has been a source of pride for her family. “Our daughter is our pride. She is specially-abled, but she has proven that her determination is her greatest strength. The society has embraced her, and we are grateful for the support,” says Lutfur.

He hopes that other parents with daughters like Afsana will also encourage their children to pursue what brings them joy and fulfillment.

Afsana’s contributions extend beyond her farm. In 2021, she and her father donated a bouquet of home-grown vegetables to malnourished children on National Girl Child Day.

This act of kindness was widely appreciated, including by Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome, who praised the Barlaskars for their generosity and commitment to the community.