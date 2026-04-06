Security tightened in Barak Valley ahead of Amit Shah’s three campaign rallies

Silchar, Apr 6: Security arrangements have been intensified across Cachar district ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Barak Valley on April 7, where he is set to address three high-voltage campaign rallies in the region.

Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjib Saikia, speaking to The Assam Tribune on Monday, said, “As per government protocol, elaborate security measures have been put in place in view of the Union Home Minister’s arrival in Silchar on Monday evening.”

He added that temporary traffic diversions may be enforced to ensure smooth movement and public safety.

Shah is scheduled to address three major public rallies in Sribhumi, Hailakandi and Silchar, marking the final leg of his campaign outreach in the region.

Providing details of the itinerary, Assam Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai said the Union Home Minister will undertake an intensive three-tier campaign tour across the Barak Valley.

“The Home Minister will arrive in Silchar on the night of April 6 and begin his engagements early the next day. He will first address a rally at Patharkandi LAC in Sribhumi district, followed by another in Hailakandi. He will then address a major rally at the Police Ground in Silchar at noon, bringing together voters from Silchar and Udharbond constituencies,” Rai said.

He added that the Silchar rally will mark the culmination of Shah’s campaign in the Barak Valley for the ongoing elections.

Rai further noted that party MPs, MLAs and grassroots workers are actively engaging with voters across constituencies, reaching out particularly to underprivileged families while highlighting the commitments outlined in the BJP’s Sankalpa Patra.

This will be Shah’s second visit to the region, following his February launch of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) in Nathanpur village in Cachar district.