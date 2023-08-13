Security in Assam tightened ahead of Independence Day

Guwahati, August 13: Following the call for boycotting Independence Day celebrations by the militant outfits ULFA-I, NSCN/GRPN, security in Assam has been upped, the police said.

Regular security measures, including area domination and barricade checking are being carried out to ensure there is no disruption in the celebrations.

While the central celebration will take place in Guwahati where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the National Flag, similar programmes are scheduled across the state with participation of other ministers and top officials.

Earlier on Saturday, an email statement by the ULFA(I) had asked people of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to ‘boycott’ Independence Day celebration on August 15.

ULFA(I) and NSCN/GPRN have also called for a bandh from midnight of August 15 till 6 pm that day, keeping emergency services, media services and religious activities outside the purview of the general strike.