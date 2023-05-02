Security guard opens fire at police officer’s quarter in Bokakhat

Guwahati, May 2: A security guard had allegedly opened fire at the sub-divisional police officer’s quarter hall premises at Bokakhat area of Golaghat district in Assam.

The incident occurred during the wee hours of Tuesday at sub-divisonal police officer Renukantala Sheetal Kumar’s quarter.

Reportedly, security guard Chotelal Sharma was in possession of an AK-47 rifle and fired shots in the air following a scuffle between him and Kumar.

Following the incident, police immediately arrested four security guards who were present at the scene overnight. The rifles of all four were also seized by the police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chotelal Sharma, Konkan Pator, Madhurjya Borthakur, and Konkan Das. They are currently in police custody and facing charges of endangering public safety.

The incident is under investigation, and further details are yet to be revealed.