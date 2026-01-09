Security forces nab four Rohingyas with forged documents in Cachar

Guwahati, Jan 9: At least four Rohingyas, who had entered India illegally, were arrested by the security forces in Assam’s Cachar district on Friday.

According to police, four persons, including two women, were caught in the Katigorah locality in the Cachar district after it was found that they crossed the international border and entered Indian territory by illegal means.

The police said that forged documents, including refugee cards, were recovered from their possession.

The four people were taken into custody by the police.

Recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government would intensify its crackdown on illegal infiltration, asserting that Assam will not be allowed to become a refuge for undocumented foreign nationals.

CM Sarma said the state carried out a large-scale “push-back” operation in 2025 to deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals and that the drive would be pursued with greater intensity in the coming year.

“In 2026, we will be ruthless in this effort and push back even more. Assam is not your breeding ground,” he said.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly maintained that illegal infiltration poses a serious threat to Assam’s demographic balance, social harmony and internal security.

He said the state government remains committed to safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities and enforcing the law without compromise.

CM Sarma has earlier stated that infiltration has long been a major challenge for Assam, particularly in border districts, and alleged that previous governments failed to address the issue decisively.

He has credited recent administrative measures, enhanced border surveillance and improved coordination between the state police and central security forces for stronger enforcement on the ground.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that his government is committed to the full implementation of the Assam Accord, including provisions related to detection, deletion and deportation of illegal foreigners.

He stressed that protecting Assam’s cultural identity, land rights and demographic integrity remains a top priority of his administration.





IANS