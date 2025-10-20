Security forces meet in Lekhapani, review measures amid rising militant attacks

Guwahati, Oct 20: An Operational Group meeting was convened at Lekhapani on Saturday to review the prevailing security situation and strengthen joint coordination among security forces operating in the regions of Nagaland, South Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. The meeting aimed to enhance coordination and cohesion against insurgent activities in the region.

The meeting was attended by both civil and military authorities.

With AFSPA being extended in certain areas of the region, the meeting deliberated upon the prevailing security situation. Contributing to the deliberation, DIG of Assam Rifles stressed the need to maintain a state of high vigilance and cohesive response by security stakeholders to thwart untoward incidents.

The meeting underscored the need for all security and intelligence agencies to maintain seamless coordination, enhance intelligence sharing, and undertake proactive measures to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the ULFA (I) claimed that the attacks on security forces carried out on September 19, October 16, and 17 were carried out by teams of ULFA(I), NSCN/GRPN, and RPF/PLA as part of ‘Operation Vengeance’, in response to the drone attacks on its camps in Myanmar.

By Staff Reporter