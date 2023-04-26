Security forces diffuse IED in Assam’s Tinsukia

Guwahati, April 26: The security forces in Assam have successfully diffused and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found under a flyover in Tinsukia district.

Reportedly, the IED weighed around 1 kg and was located under Makum Bypass flyover in the district.

The forces soon cordoned the area and restricted the vehicular movement.

However, the origin of the IED is yet to be established and police have initiated an investigation regarding the incident.

Last month, an IED blasted in Manipur’s Ukhrul town injuring one person who was in the vicinity.

As per reports, the IED blast took place between the Makhan Store and Viewland Baptist Church in Ukhrul.