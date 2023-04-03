84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Security beefed up for CM Sarma after threat from Pro-Khalistani Group

Guwahati, April 3: As Assam Chief Minister received death threats from a pro-Khalistani outfit, the Assam police beefed up the security arrangements of Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

In connection with the death threats Director General of Police GP Singh directed all the SPs to tighten the security for CM Sarma.

Furthermore, while interacting with the media, DGP stated that a ‘case under appropriate sections of IPC and UAP Act has been registered at STF Police Station of Assam’.



