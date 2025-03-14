Security beefed up ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit in Assam

Jorhat, March 14: Security measures have been beefed up for the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Assam on Friday.

Senior ministers of the Assam government—Pijush Hazarika, Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog, and Keshav Mahanta—and MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi, Bhabendra Nath Bharali, and Taranga Gogoi have been taking stock of the security measures taken for the arrival of the Home Minister.

The Home Minister will be on a three-day visit to Assam and parts of Northeast for a series of events and will be received in Assam by the BJP State President Dilip Saikia and several other senior ministers of the Assam government.

Shah is set to arrive in Jorhat on Friday night at the Rowriah Airport and head to the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, where he will inaugurate new buildings of the academy on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

According to reports, around 300 people are expected to attend the inaugural event.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a press meet on Thursday, said that the new building to be inaugurated by Shah has been constructed by the Assam government and will have state-of-the-art facilities, similar to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) of Hyderabad.

Notably, the project cost of the first phase of construction of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy is Rs 167.4 crores, and the cost of the second phase of the housing project of the academy is Rs 425.48 crores.

It may be recalled that in 1946 personnel of the Manipur Police had recently undergone training at the academy, and while 700 personnel of the Goa Police are currently undergoing training. According to sources, personnel of the Bihar Police are set to visit the academy for training.

Following the Dergaon police academy inaugural event, Shah will visit Aizawl for an event of the Assam Rifles.

The Union Home Minister will attend the 57th conference of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) on March 16 at Dotma in Kokrajhar.

Further, Shah will convene a meeting of the chief ministers of the northeastern states in Guwahati to review the implementation of the new criminal laws.