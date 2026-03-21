Section 163 restrictions imposed across Nalbari ahead of Assam polls

Nalbari, March 21: As the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Assam Assembly polls, Nalbari district magistrate Nibedan Das Patowary issued a slew of restrictions under the Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanghita, applicable to the entire district.

The order prohibits gathering of five or more people in any public place, main road, public highway, government and semi-government offices in Nalbari district. In the district no one will be allowed to march on the main streets. The directive also prohibits the burning of fire crackers in public places.

The carrying of any explosives, sticks, stones, bricks, weapons etc., in any public place is strictly prohibited. The holding of sit-in demonstration, satyagrahas, rally etc., in front of any government office is also restricted.

Besides no banner, poster can be affixed or displayed on any wall or government office. Ban has also been issued on the use of loudspeakers or microphones for declaring bandhs, sit-in protests, chanting slogans, etc.

The order also prohibits pillion riding on two-wheelers. The restrictions will be in force until further notice.