Section 163 imposed in Kokrajhar ahead of HSLC, HS exams

Kokrajhar, Feb 6: In view of the ensuing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations, 2026, scheduled from February 10 to March 16, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, on Thursday issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to ensure a peaceful environment and the smooth, fair conduct of the examinations across the district.

The order has been issued in anticipation of possible disturbances arising from noise pollution, large gatherings around examination centres, and attempts to use unfair means during the examinations.

A total of 31 HSLC examination centres and 22 HS examination centres have been set up in the district. The restrictions aim to maintain peace, discipline, and tranquillity in and around these centres throughout the examination period.

“It is necessary to issue an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to prohibit the entry of any unauthorised person other than candidates and officials engaged in the conduct and monitoring of examinations, on examination days within a radius of 100 metres of the examination centres,” the notification stated.

The order prohibits the assembly of three or more persons, except candidates and authorised personnel, within the restricted zone. The use of loudspeakers or any high-decibel sound systems within a 200-metre radius of examination centres has also been banned.

Further, carrying electronic communication devices such as smartwatches, health bands, electronic pens or scanners, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, or similar gadgets—as well as weapons, explosives, or any suspicious objects—within a 100-metre radius of the centres is strictly prohibited.

Obstruction of traffic, illegal parking, and the setting up of food stalls within the restricted zone will also not be permitted.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until the completion of both the HSLC and HS examinations, 2026. Any violation of the order will invite legal action under the relevant provisions of law.